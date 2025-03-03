Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..

FireTail Code Libraries: Open-source libs for embedding API security controls directly in code. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Input validation to block malicious payloads, Authentication and authorization enforcement, Encryption of data at rest and in transit..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.