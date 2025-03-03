Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ammune API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by Ammune.ai. Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow APIs and undocumented endpoints will find immediate value in Ammune API Discovery's automated cataloging and real-time threat detection, which maps your actual API surface before you can protect it. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with AI-powered bot and DDoS protection layered on top of standard WAF coverage. Skip this if your primary concern is API governance and policy enforcement rather than threat detection; Ammune leans heavily into the security side of the API stack, not the operational inventory side.
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
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Common questions about comparing Ammune API Discovery vs Cequence API Security for your api security needs.
Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ammune API Discovery differentiates with API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection. Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment.
Ammune API Discovery is developed by Ammune.ai. Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ammune API Discovery and Cequence API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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