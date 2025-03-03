Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..

Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.