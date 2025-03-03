Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ammune API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by Ammune.ai. Cequence AI Gateway is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow APIs and undocumented endpoints will find immediate value in Ammune API Discovery's automated cataloging and real-time threat detection, which maps your actual API surface before you can protect it. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with AI-powered bot and DDoS protection layered on top of standard WAF coverage. Skip this if your primary concern is API governance and policy enforcement rather than threat detection; Ammune leans heavily into the security side of the API stack, not the operational inventory side.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and AI services need Cequence AI Gateway because it actually stops business logic abuse and account takeover attacks that traditional WAFs let through. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both attack surface discovery and continuous behavioral monitoring in one deployment. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight API firewall; Cequence demands mature API inventory practices and assumes you're defending high-value endpoints where behavioral fingerprinting ROI justifies the operational overhead.
API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense
Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection
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Common questions about comparing Ammune API Discovery vs Cequence AI Gateway for your api security needs.
Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..
Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ammune API Discovery differentiates with API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection. Cequence AI Gateway differentiates with API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities.
Ammune API Discovery is developed by Ammune.ai. Cequence AI Gateway is developed by Cequence Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ammune API Discovery and Cequence AI Gateway serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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