Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..

Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.