AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening: AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis..

Devicie Device Management Platform: Microsoft Intune-based platform for endpoint mgmt, patching & compliance. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Device-level visibility across health, compliance, security, and productivity (Modern Work Vitals), CIS compliance tracking per device, Automated deployment and patching for third-party and custom applications..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.