AWS-native security teams with limited budgets should start with Amazon GuardDuty; it catches account compromise and lateral movement in AWS without the cost of a third-party tool, and the free tier covers threat detection across EC2, IAM, and S3 with no commitment. GuardDuty integrates natively with AWS Security Hub and EventBridge, meaning findings flow directly into your existing automation without connector overhead. Teams needing visibility beyond AWS or prioritizing response automation over detection should look elsewhere; GuardDuty detects threats well but leaves most remediation to you.

Vectra AI CDR for AWS

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS environments with sprawling identity and data access need Vectra AI CDR for AWS to stop spending cycles triaging false positives. Its machine learning triage cuts alert noise by 80 percent or more while tracking over 90 percent of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, and the integration with AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring gives you visibility into Nitro instances that most cloud detection tools miss entirely. Skip this if your threat hunting team is comfortable with high-volume alert feeds or if you're still standardizing on a single cloud provider; the real payoff comes when you're juggling AWS, Azure AD, and M365 simultaneously.