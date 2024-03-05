Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amazon GuardDuty is a free cloud application detection and response tool. Vectra AI CDR for AWS is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Vectra AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS-native security teams with limited budgets should start with Amazon GuardDuty; it catches account compromise and lateral movement in AWS without the cost of a third-party tool, and the free tier covers threat detection across EC2, IAM, and S3 with no commitment. GuardDuty integrates natively with AWS Security Hub and EventBridge, meaning findings flow directly into your existing automation without connector overhead. Teams needing visibility beyond AWS or prioritizing response automation over detection should look elsewhere; GuardDuty detects threats well but leaves most remediation to you.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS environments with sprawling identity and data access need Vectra AI CDR for AWS to stop spending cycles triaging false positives. Its machine learning triage cuts alert noise by 80 percent or more while tracking over 90 percent of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, and the integration with AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring gives you visibility into Nitro instances that most cloud detection tools miss entirely. Skip this if your threat hunting team is comfortable with high-volume alert feeds or if you're still standardizing on a single cloud provider; the real payoff comes when you're juggling AWS, Azure AD, and M365 simultaneously.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI
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Common questions about comparing Amazon GuardDuty vs Vectra AI CDR for AWS for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Amazon GuardDuty: Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts..
Vectra AI CDR for AWS: Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection covering over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Real-time monitoring of AWS Control Plane logs, Azure AD, and M365, Alert noise reduction by 80% or more through ML-based triage..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amazon GuardDuty and Vectra AI CDR for AWS serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Amazon GuardDuty is Free while Vectra AI CDR for AWS is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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