Amazon GuardDuty Tester

AWS security teams evaluating GuardDuty need to validate that its detections actually fire in their environment before incidents do; Amazon GuardDuty Tester cuts through sandbox testing by injecting real proof-of-concept findings directly into your account at no cost. The 408 GitHub stars reflect its adoption among teams that discovered their GuardDuty tuning was silencing critical alerts. Skip this if you're not running GuardDuty yet or if your detection validation workflow already includes threat simulation tools; this is purely about understanding what GuardDuty sees and what it misses in your specific setup.