Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amazon GuardDuty Tester is a free breach & attack simulation tool. EDR Healthcheck is a commercial breach & attack simulation tool by Horizon3.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best breach & attack simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWS security teams evaluating GuardDuty need to validate that its detections actually fire in their environment before incidents do; Amazon GuardDuty Tester cuts through sandbox testing by injecting real proof-of-concept findings directly into your account at no cost. The 408 GitHub stars reflect its adoption among teams that discovered their GuardDuty tuning was silencing critical alerts. Skip this if you're not running GuardDuty yet or if your detection validation workflow already includes threat simulation tools; this is purely about understanding what GuardDuty sees and what it misses in your specific setup.
Security teams that doubt their EDR is actually catching attacks should run EDR Healthcheck before your next board meeting; it runs autonomous penetration tests that expose detection gaps your vendor's marketing claims won't reveal. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous visibility into which attack techniques slip past your controls and why. Skip this if you're looking for a platform that remediates findings automatically; Healthcheck tells you what's broken, not how to fix it.
A collection of scripts and guidance for generating proof-of-concept Amazon GuardDuty findings to help users understand and test AWS security detection capabilities.
Validates EDR detection capabilities through autonomous penetration testing
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Common questions about comparing Amazon GuardDuty Tester vs EDR Healthcheck for your breach & attack simulation needs.
Amazon GuardDuty Tester: A collection of scripts and guidance for generating proof-of-concept Amazon GuardDuty findings to help users understand and test AWS security detection capabilities..
EDR Healthcheck: Validates EDR detection capabilities through autonomous penetration testing. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous penetration testing for EDR validation, Real-world attack technique simulation, Endpoint detection capability measurement..
Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amazon GuardDuty Tester is open-source with 408 GitHub stars. EDR Healthcheck is developed by Horizon3.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amazon GuardDuty Tester and EDR Healthcheck serve similar Breach & Attack Simulation use cases: both are Breach & Attack Simulation tools. Key differences: Amazon GuardDuty Tester is Free while EDR Healthcheck is Commercial, Amazon GuardDuty Tester is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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