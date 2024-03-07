Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. Findomain is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.
Small security teams and pentesters who need fast subdomain enumeration without vendor lock-in should start with Findomain; its free pricing and 3,561 GitHub stars mean you get active community validation without seat licensing friction. The tool handles passive reconnaissance across multiple data sources and integrates notifications directly into your workflow, covering the Identify function of NIST CSF 2.0 with minimal setup. Skip this if you need active vulnerability scanning or remediation tracking; Findomain discovers the attack surface but doesn't tell you what's actually vulnerable on it.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
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Common questions about comparing Amass vs Findomain for your external attack surface management needs.
Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..
Findomain: A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amass is open-source with 14,260 GitHub stars. Findomain is open-source with 3,561 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amass and Findomain serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Network Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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