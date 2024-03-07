Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. findmytakeover is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should use findmytakeover to catch dangling DNS records before attackers do; it's the one tool that actually scans across AWS, Azure, and GCP DNS zones in parallel instead of forcing serial checks. The free pricing model means you can validate the subdomain takeover risk in your estate without procurement friction, and 143 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance. Skip this if you need DNS security bundled with WAF rules or DDoS mitigation; findmytakeover solves one problem well and doesn't pretend to be a full DNS platform.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.
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Common questions about comparing Amass vs findmytakeover for your external attack surface management needs.
Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..
findmytakeover: A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amass is open-source with 14,260 GitHub stars. findmytakeover is open-source with 143 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amass and findmytakeover serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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