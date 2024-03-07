Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. domfind is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.
Security teams hunting for subdomain takeovers and domain-squatting threats will find domfind's brute-force TLD enumeration approach useful for quick reconnaissance; the free pricing and 25 GitHub stars reflect a narrow but functional tool for that specific job. This works best as a one-off assessment or CI/CD integration step rather than continuous monitoring. Skip it if you need persistent tracking of spoofed domains or competitors registering lookalike variants; domfind tests what exists right now, not what might be registered tomorrow.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
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Common questions about comparing Amass vs domfind for your external attack surface management needs.
Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..
domfind: Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amass and domfind serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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