Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.

cnames

Security teams managing large subdomain inventories who need to quickly identify third-party service dependencies will find cnames valuable for that single, unglamorous job. The tool does one thing well: bulk CNAME resolution at no cost, which means you can run it repeatedly without justifying recurring spend to procurement. This is a CLI utility, not a platform; it won't replace your external attack surface management tool, but it will save time in the reconnaissance phase before you feed results into one.