Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. cnames is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.
Security teams managing large subdomain inventories who need to quickly identify third-party service dependencies will find cnames valuable for that single, unglamorous job. The tool does one thing well: bulk CNAME resolution at no cost, which means you can run it repeatedly without justifying recurring spend to procurement. This is a CLI utility, not a platform; it won't replace your external attack surface management tool, but it will save time in the reconnaissance phase before you feed results into one.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Amass vs cnames for your external attack surface management needs.
Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..
cnames: A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amass and cnames serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox