Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. autoSubTakeover is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.
Security teams managing sprawling subdomain inventories will get real value from autoSubTakeover for one reason: it catches the dangling CNAME records that automated scanners often miss because the target services genuinely exist elsewhere. The free pricing and 134 GitHub stars reflect a tool that actually gets used in production rather than abandoned after POC. This is a sharp, single-purpose utility for teams doing regular subdomain hygiene; skip it if you need a full external attack surface platform that also handles IP enumeration, certificate transparency monitoring, and service fingerprinting.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
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Common questions about comparing Amass vs autoSubTakeover for your external attack surface management needs.
Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..
autoSubTakeover: A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amass is open-source with 14,260 GitHub stars. autoSubTakeover is open-source with 134 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amass and autoSubTakeover serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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