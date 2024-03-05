AMAaaS Agent is a free mobile device management tool. Ayalon Cyber Living is a commercial mobile device management tool by Surance.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Android-first IT teams managing high-BYOD or dedicated device fleets will get the most from AMAaaS Agent because its lightweight footprint actually improves device performance instead of degrading it, which matters when you're running thousands of older hardware units. The free pricing model with no per-device seat cost eliminates the budgetary friction that kills Android MDM rollouts. Skip this if you need centralized management of mixed iOS and Android ecosystems; AMAaaS Agent is Android-only and lacks the compliance reporting depth that enterprise procurement demands.
Startup and SMB security leaders managing consumer devices across distributed home networks will find value in Ayalon Cyber Living's ability to inventory and assess vulnerability exposure on personal IoT and mobile devices that traditional corporate MDM ignores. The tool covers asset management and risk assessment well enough to satisfy basic NIST ID.AM and ID.RA requirements, and the mobile-first interface makes it accessible to non-technical household users. Skip this if your organization needs centralized endpoint hardening or remediation capabilities; Ayalon stops at identifying problems and recommending fixes, leaving the actual patching to the user.
Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.
Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management
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Common questions about comparing AMAaaS Agent vs Ayalon Cyber Living for your mobile device management needs.
AMAaaS Agent: Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience..
Ayalon Cyber Living: Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management. built by Surance.io. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Home network device scanning, Device inventory management, Vulnerability assessment of network devices..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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