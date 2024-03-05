AMAaaS Agent: Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience..

Ayalon Cyber Living: Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management. built by Surance.io. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Home network device scanning, Device inventory management, Vulnerability assessment of network devices..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.