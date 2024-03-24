Security teams hunting for overlooked subdomains in external attack surface reconnaissance will find altdns invaluable because it generates permutations that standard enumeration tools miss, catching typosquatting and subdomain variations that land in your blind spots. The 2,439 GitHub stars reflect adoption by practitioners who've validated the mutation logic against real-world domain configurations. Skip this if you need a managed UI or integration with your existing EASM platform; altdns is a CLI-first tool that demands operator familiarity and manual orchestration into your scanning workflow.

Matos Automated Attack Surface Management

Startups and SMBs with sprawling multi-cloud footprints should pick Matos Automated Attack Surface Management because it finds shadow assets and orphaned infrastructure that your teams don't know exist, without requiring agents or manual tuning. The continuous discovery engine covers ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) simultaneously, meaning you get both visibility and active monitoring from one deployment. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation across on-premises datacenters; Matos is cloud-native by design and will feel limited in hybrid environments with heavy legacy infrastructure.