Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
altdns is a free external attack surface management tool. Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for overlooked subdomains in external attack surface reconnaissance will find altdns invaluable because it generates permutations that standard enumeration tools miss, catching typosquatting and subdomain variations that land in your blind spots. The 2,439 GitHub stars reflect adoption by practitioners who've validated the mutation logic against real-world domain configurations. Skip this if you need a managed UI or integration with your existing EASM platform; altdns is a CLI-first tool that demands operator familiarity and manual orchestration into your scanning workflow.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management
Startups and SMBs with sprawling multi-cloud footprints should pick Matos Automated Attack Surface Management because it finds shadow assets and orphaned infrastructure that your teams don't know exist, without requiring agents or manual tuning. The continuous discovery engine covers ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) simultaneously, meaning you get both visibility and active monitoring from one deployment. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation across on-premises datacenters; Matos is cloud-native by design and will feel limited in hybrid environments with heavy legacy infrastructure.
A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them
Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing altdns vs Matos Automated Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
altdns: A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them..
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management: Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
altdns is open-source with 2,439 GitHub stars. Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is developed by CloudMatos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
altdns and Matos Automated Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: altdns is Free while Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is Commercial, altdns is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox