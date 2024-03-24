Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
altdns is a free external attack surface management tool. Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for overlooked subdomains in external attack surface reconnaissance will find altdns invaluable because it generates permutations that standard enumeration tools miss, catching typosquatting and subdomain variations that land in your blind spots. The 2,439 GitHub stars reflect adoption by practitioners who've validated the mutation logic against real-world domain configurations. Skip this if you need a managed UI or integration with your existing EASM platform; altdns is a CLI-first tool that demands operator familiarity and manual orchestration into your scanning workflow.
A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
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Common questions about comparing altdns vs Attaxion for your external attack surface management needs.
altdns: A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them..
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
altdns is open-source with 2,439 GitHub stars. Attaxion is developed by Attaxion. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
altdns and Attaxion serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: altdns is Free while Attaxion is Commercial, altdns is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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