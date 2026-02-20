Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
alphaMountain threatYeti is a free threat intel platforms tool by alphaMountain. YETI is a free threat intel platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security analysts and threat intel teams doing ad-hoc investigations will find threatYeti's free access and numerical threat scoring useful for quick triage, especially when you need to cross-reference a suspicious URL or domain against multiple sources in one click. The 1.0–10.0 risk scoring system pulls from both passive and active host factors, so you're not just getting reputation verdicts but reasoning behind them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated feeds; threatYeti is a lookup tool for investigation, not a feed platform for bulk ingestion.
Teams building internal threat intelligence pipelines on a budget should evaluate YETI if they already run TAXII infrastructure and need proof-of-concept automation for indicator exchange. The tool implements three TAXII services (Inbox, Poll, Discovery) at zero cost with active GitHub maintenance, making it viable for labs and smaller security ops centers testing indicator workflows before commercial platforms. Skip this if you need production-grade threat intel ingestion with vendor support, multi-protocol connectors beyond TAXII, or integration with commercial feeds; YETI's PoC status means you're building around it, not buying into it.
Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization.
YETI is a proof-of-concept TAXII implementation that supports Inbox, Poll, and Discovery services for automated cyber threat intelligence indicator exchange.
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Common questions about comparing alphaMountain threatYeti vs YETI for your threat intel platforms needs.
alphaMountain threatYeti: Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings..
YETI: YETI is a proof-of-concept TAXII implementation that supports Inbox, Poll, and Discovery services for automated cyber threat intelligence indicator exchange..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
alphaMountain threatYeti and YETI serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: YETI is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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