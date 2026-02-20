Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
alphaMountain threatYeti is a free threat intel platforms tool by alphaMountain. Virustotal is a free threat intel platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security analysts and threat intel teams doing ad-hoc investigations will find threatYeti's free access and numerical threat scoring useful for quick triage, especially when you need to cross-reference a suspicious URL or domain against multiple sources in one click. The 1.0–10.0 risk scoring system pulls from both passive and active host factors, so you're not just getting reputation verdicts but reasoning behind them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated feeds; threatYeti is a lookup tool for investigation, not a feed platform for bulk ingestion.
Security teams doing ad-hoc malware triage and threat researchers will get the most from VirusTotal; its 90+ antivirus engines scanning a single file hash means you avoid maintaining separate vendor subscriptions for basic file analysis. The platform processes over 500 million submissions monthly, so if a hash is known malicious, VirusTotal's crowd-sourced detection catches it faster than waiting for your own tools to alert. Skip this if you need automated, continuous monitoring of your network traffic or endpoints; VirusTotal is a lookup tool, not a detection layer.
Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization.
Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing alphaMountain threatYeti vs Virustotal for your threat intel platforms needs.
alphaMountain threatYeti: Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings..
Virustotal: Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
alphaMountain threatYeti and Virustotal serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover URL Scanning, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox