alphaMountain threatYeti: Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings..

ThreatMon AI: AI-powered threat intelligence platform with search, risk assessment & alerts. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Cybersecurity search engine for threat intelligence queries, AI-driven support agent for security alert explanation, Automated risk assessment with continuous score updates..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.