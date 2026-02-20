Security analysts and threat intel teams doing ad-hoc investigations will find threatYeti's free access and numerical threat scoring useful for quick triage, especially when you need to cross-reference a suspicious URL or domain against multiple sources in one click. The 1.0–10.0 risk scoring system pulls from both passive and active host factors, so you're not just getting reputation verdicts but reasoning behind them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated feeds; threatYeti is a lookup tool for investigation, not a feed platform for bulk ingestion.

ThreatAggregator

Security teams with limited threat intelligence budgets who need to consolidate feeds from disparate public sources into a single normalized format will get immediate value from ThreatAggregator; it costs nothing and handles the ingestion-to-output pipeline that usually demands either expensive commercial platforms or months of custom parsing. The 82 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest real adoption among lean SOCs using it for feed normalization before downstream tools. Skip this if your threat intel workflow depends on proprietary data sources, dark web monitoring, or closed-loop feedback loops with your detection stack; ThreatAggregator is a data pipeline, not an analysis engine.