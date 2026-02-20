Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
alphaMountain threatYeti is a free threat intel platforms tool by alphaMountain. ThreatAggregator is a free threat intel platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security analysts and threat intel teams doing ad-hoc investigations will find threatYeti's free access and numerical threat scoring useful for quick triage, especially when you need to cross-reference a suspicious URL or domain against multiple sources in one click. The 1.0–10.0 risk scoring system pulls from both passive and active host factors, so you're not just getting reputation verdicts but reasoning behind them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated feeds; threatYeti is a lookup tool for investigation, not a feed platform for bulk ingestion.
Security teams with limited threat intelligence budgets who need to consolidate feeds from disparate public sources into a single normalized format will get immediate value from ThreatAggregator; it costs nothing and handles the ingestion-to-output pipeline that usually demands either expensive commercial platforms or months of custom parsing. The 82 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest real adoption among lean SOCs using it for feed normalization before downstream tools. Skip this if your threat intel workflow depends on proprietary data sources, dark web monitoring, or closed-loop feedback loops with your detection stack; ThreatAggregator is a data pipeline, not an analysis engine.
Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization.
Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats.
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Common questions about comparing alphaMountain threatYeti vs ThreatAggregator for your threat intel platforms needs.
alphaMountain threatYeti: Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings..
ThreatAggregator: Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
alphaMountain threatYeti and ThreatAggregator serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: ThreatAggregator is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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