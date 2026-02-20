Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
alphaMountain threatYeti is a free threat intel platforms tool by alphaMountain. threat_note is a free threat intel platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security analysts and threat intel teams doing ad-hoc investigations will find threatYeti's free access and numerical threat scoring useful for quick triage, especially when you need to cross-reference a suspicious URL or domain against multiple sources in one click. The 1.0–10.0 risk scoring system pulls from both passive and active host factors, so you're not just getting reputation verdicts but reasoning behind them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated feeds; threatYeti is a lookup tool for investigation, not a feed platform for bulk ingestion. Intelligence teams managing threat research workflows across distributed analysts will move faster with threat_note because it centralizes the entire CTI lifecycle,collection, enrichment, analysis, and dissemination,in one tool instead of spreadsheets and Slack threads. The free pricing model eliminates budget friction for teams piloting formalized threat intelligence programs or those under 50 analysts. Skip this if your team needs deep integration with SOAR platforms or SIEM-native threat feeds; threat_note prioritizes the research and documentation layer over automated response orchestration.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security analysts and threat intel teams doing ad-hoc investigations will find threatYeti's free access and numerical threat scoring useful for quick triage, especially when you need to cross-reference a suspicious URL or domain against multiple sources in one click. The 1.0–10.0 risk scoring system pulls from both passive and active host factors, so you're not just getting reputation verdicts but reasoning behind them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated feeds; threatYeti is a lookup tool for investigation, not a feed platform for bulk ingestion.
Intelligence teams managing threat research workflows across distributed analysts will move faster with threat_note because it centralizes the entire CTI lifecycle,collection, enrichment, analysis, and dissemination,in one tool instead of spreadsheets and Slack threads. The free pricing model eliminates budget friction for teams piloting formalized threat intelligence programs or those under 50 analysts. Skip this if your team needs deep integration with SOAR platforms or SIEM-native threat feeds; threat_note prioritizes the research and documentation layer over automated response orchestration.
Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization.
A comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution for managing the entire CTI lifecycle.
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Common questions about comparing alphaMountain threatYeti vs threat_note for your threat intel platforms needs.
alphaMountain threatYeti: Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings..
threat_note: A comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution for managing the entire CTI lifecycle..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
alphaMountain threatYeti and threat_note serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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