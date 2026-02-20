Short answer

Security analysts and threat intel teams doing ad-hoc investigations will find threatYeti's free access and numerical threat scoring useful for quick triage, especially when you need to cross-reference a suspicious URL or domain against multiple sources in one click. The 1.0–10.0 risk scoring system pulls from both passive and active host factors, so you're not just getting reputation verdicts but reasoning behind them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated feeds; threatYeti is a lookup tool for investigation, not a feed platform for bulk ingestion. Intelligence teams managing threat research workflows across distributed analysts will move faster with threat_note because it centralizes the entire CTI lifecycle,collection, enrichment, analysis, and dissemination,in one tool instead of spreadsheets and Slack threads. The free pricing model eliminates budget friction for teams piloting formalized threat intelligence programs or those under 50 analysts. Skip this if your team needs deep integration with SOAR platforms or SIEM-native threat feeds; threat_note prioritizes the research and documentation layer over automated response orchestration.