alphaMountain threatYeti: Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings..

Check Point Threat Intelligence: Threat intelligence platform providing strategic & tactical threat analysis. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Threat landscape analysis and reporting, Threat actor profiling with history and operations, Malware intelligence cards with MITRE ATT&CK mapping..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.