alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..

SecurityTrails API™: API providing historical & current DNS, WHOIS, and domain intelligence data. built by SecurityTrails. Core capabilities include DNS record history lookup (A, MX, NS, and other record types), Historical and current WHOIS data search across ~4.2 billion records, Subdomain and hostname enumeration..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.