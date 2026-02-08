Security teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate ROI from Alpha Level's deterministic triage engine, which kills false positives without the hallucination risks that plague LLM-based competitors. Deployment in under 0.1 days means you're filtering real threats from junk within hours, not weeks, and the privacy-first architecture keeps your alert data off external servers. Skip this if your team needs deep investigation and response orchestration beyond triage; Alpha Level stops at separating signal from noise, leaving the actual incident handling to your existing workflows.