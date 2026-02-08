Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Almanax is a commercial static application security testing tool by Almanax. Qwiet AI SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick Almanax for its LLM-based pull request automation; the natural language rule engine means security rules actually stay synchronized with how your developers think about risk, not buried in YAML files. The tool prioritizes detection and automated remediation over investigation workflows, which works well for resource-constrained teams but leaves you thin on the ID.RA and incident response side. Skip this if your primary concern is reducing false positives across a legacy codebase; Almanax learns dismissals over time, but you'll triage more aggressively upfront than with mature commercial SASTs.
Development teams shipping code fast will see immediate value in Qwiet AI SAST because its Code Property Graph analysis cuts false positives by 90 percent, meaning your engineers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of dismissing alerts. The ML model trained on 78 billion lines of code scans millions of lines in minutes and integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and CI/CD pipelines so scanning happens without friction. Skip this if you need runtime application security or container posture management; Qwiet is developer-focused code scanning only, and it prioritizes the ID.RA function over post-breach detection capabilities.
AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching
AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives
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Common questions about comparing Almanax vs Qwiet AI SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..
Qwiet AI SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Almanax differentiates with LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language. Qwiet AI SAST differentiates with Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives.
Almanax is developed by Almanax. Qwiet AI SAST is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Almanax and Qwiet AI SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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