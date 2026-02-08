Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Almanax is a commercial static application security testing tool by Almanax. Perforce Klocwork is a commercial static application security testing tool by Perforce Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick Almanax for its LLM-based pull request automation; the natural language rule engine means security rules actually stay synchronized with how your developers think about risk, not buried in YAML files. The tool prioritizes detection and automated remediation over investigation workflows, which works well for resource-constrained teams but leaves you thin on the ID.RA and incident response side. Skip this if your primary concern is reducing false positives across a legacy codebase; Almanax learns dismissals over time, but you'll triage more aggressively upfront than with mature commercial SASTs.
Development teams shipping C, C++, and Java at scale will get the most from Perforce Klocwork because its differential analysis mode catches regressions in changed code without slowing down the build pipeline. It supports MISRA C/C++ and AUTOSAR C++ 14 out of the box, which matters if you're embedded systems or automotive; most SAST tools treat safety standards as an afterthought. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Python or JavaScript and you need deep data flow analysis for third-party dependencies, where Klocwork's strength in compiled languages becomes a liability.
AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching
Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin
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Common questions about comparing Almanax vs Perforce Klocwork for your static application security testing needs.
Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..
Perforce Klocwork: Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin. built by Perforce Software. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Almanax differentiates with LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language. Perforce Klocwork differentiates with Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961).
Almanax is developed by Almanax. Perforce Klocwork is developed by Perforce Software. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Almanax and Perforce Klocwork serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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