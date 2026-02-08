Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..

Olympix Security Tools: Proactive security tools for identifying & fixing code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by olympix. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Real-time vulnerability flagging on code changes, Mutation testing for test coverage strengthening..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.