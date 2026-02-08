Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..

GrammaTech Bug-Injector: Generates test cases by injecting known bugs into code for testing DevSecOps. built by GrammaTech. Core capabilities include Injects known bug templates into real-world code, Generates test cases on demand for specific bug types, Provides triggering inputs for each injected bug..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.