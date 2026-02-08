Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Almanax is a commercial static application security testing tool by Almanax. Entersoft AI AST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Entersoft Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick Almanax for its LLM-based pull request automation; the natural language rule engine means security rules actually stay synchronized with how your developers think about risk, not buried in YAML files. The tool prioritizes detection and automated remediation over investigation workflows, which works well for resource-constrained teams but leaves you thin on the ID.RA and incident response side. Skip this if your primary concern is reducing false positives across a legacy codebase; Almanax learns dismissals over time, but you'll triage more aggressively upfront than with mature commercial SASTs.
DeFi teams and blockchain-native startups building on Ethereum, Polygon, or Algorand should use Entersoft AI AST if manual smart contract audits are too slow for your release cycle. The tool combines automated static analysis with language-specific linting and local node deployment for realistic testing, covering both ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls. Skip this if your organization needs general-purpose application security testing beyond smart contracts; Entersoft is deliberately blockchain-focused and won't replace your SAST for traditional codebases.
AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching
Smart contract security audit service for DeFi blockchain platforms
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Common questions about comparing Almanax vs Entersoft AI AST for your static application security testing needs.
Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..
Entersoft AI AST: Smart contract security audit service for DeFi blockchain platforms. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract security audits, Code quality checks with language-specific linters, Manual code analysis with custom test cases..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Almanax differentiates with LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language. Entersoft AI AST differentiates with Smart contract security audits, Code quality checks with language-specific linters, Manual code analysis with custom test cases.
Almanax is developed by Almanax. Entersoft AI AST is developed by Entersoft Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Almanax and Entersoft AI AST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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