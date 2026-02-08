Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..

AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX. headquartered in United Kingdom..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.