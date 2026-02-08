Almanax is a commercial static application security testing tool by Almanax. AquilaX is a commercial static application security testing tool by AquilaX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick Almanax for its LLM-based pull request automation; the natural language rule engine means security rules actually stay synchronized with how your developers think about risk, not buried in YAML files. The tool prioritizes detection and automated remediation over investigation workflows, which works well for resource-constrained teams but leaves you thin on the ID.RA and incident response side. Skip this if your primary concern is reducing false positives across a legacy codebase; Almanax learns dismissals over time, but you'll triage more aggressively upfront than with mature commercial SASTs.
AppSec teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need AquilaX if your developers are scattered across multiple CI/CD pipelines and you're tired of bolting together five different scanners. The platform consolidates SAST, SCA, and container scanning in one gate, which cuts both tool sprawl and the false positive fatigue that kills adoption; hybrid deployment means you aren't forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single dominant scanner with deep integrations into your specific pipeline, or if you need advanced DAST capabilities, since AquilaX's strength is earlier in the development cycle.
AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Almanax vs AquilaX for your static application security testing needs.
Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..
AquilaX: An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities. built by AquilaX. headquartered in United Kingdom..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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