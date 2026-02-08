Almanax is a commercial static application security testing tool by Almanax. Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick Almanax for its LLM-based pull request automation; the natural language rule engine means security rules actually stay synchronized with how your developers think about risk, not buried in YAML files. The tool prioritizes detection and automated remediation over investigation workflows, which works well for resource-constrained teams but leaves you thin on the ID.RA and incident response side. Skip this if your primary concern is reducing false positives across a legacy codebase; Almanax learns dismissals over time, but you'll triage more aggressively upfront than with mature commercial SASTs.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
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Common questions about comparing Almanax vs Apiiro Deep Code Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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