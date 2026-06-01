Alma Platform: Runtime app security platform for ADR, data flow tracking, and threat modeling. built by Alma Security. Core capabilities include Auto-discovery and inventory of microservices, APIs, databases, and third-party secrets at runtime, Dynamic threat modeling across APIs, microservices, identities, queues, and databases, Application behavioral profiling for egress, ingress, and secrets..

DoveRunner Mobile App Security: Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) against tampering, debugging, and network sniffing, No-code/zero-code security integration, Zero-day threat detection and mitigation..

Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.