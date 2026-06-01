Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alma Platform is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Alma Security. DoveRunner Mobile App Security is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by DoveRunner. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DoveRunner Mobile App Security
SMB and mid-market teams protecting Android and iOS apps without dedicated mobile security staff should choose DoveRunner Mobile App Security for its no-code deployment and server-independent operation, which means your developers integrate runtime protection without building custom security logic. FIPS 140-2 compliance and support for GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS handles most regulatory boxes without separate work. Skip this if your threat model depends on cloud-based threat intelligence or you need visibility across web and API layers alongside mobile; DoveRunner prioritizes app-layer runtime defense, not network monitoring.
Runtime app security platform for ADR, data flow tracking, and threat modeling.
Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment.
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Common questions about comparing Alma Platform vs DoveRunner Mobile App Security for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Alma Platform: Runtime app security platform for ADR, data flow tracking, and threat modeling. built by Alma Security. Core capabilities include Auto-discovery and inventory of microservices, APIs, databases, and third-party secrets at runtime, Dynamic threat modeling across APIs, microservices, identities, queues, and databases, Application behavioral profiling for egress, ingress, and secrets..
DoveRunner Mobile App Security: Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) against tampering, debugging, and network sniffing, No-code/zero-code security integration, Zero-day threat detection and mitigation..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alma Platform differentiates with Auto-discovery and inventory of microservices, APIs, databases, and third-party secrets at runtime, Dynamic threat modeling across APIs, microservices, identities, queues, and databases, Application behavioral profiling for egress, ingress, and secrets. DoveRunner Mobile App Security differentiates with Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) against tampering, debugging, and network sniffing, No-code/zero-code security integration, Zero-day threat detection and mitigation.
Alma Platform is developed by Alma Security. DoveRunner Mobile App Security is developed by DoveRunner. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alma Platform and DoveRunner Mobile App Security serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both are Runtime Application Self-Protection tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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