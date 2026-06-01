Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alma Platform is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Alma Security. Digital.ai Application Security is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Digital.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Digital.ai Application Security
Mobile app teams shipping to production faster than they can patch will find real value in Digital.ai Application Security's runtime self-protection and automated code hardening; you're essentially moving security left without slowing the build pipeline. The platform's whitebox cryptography and anti-tampering insertion at build stage means sensitive logic stays protected even if attackers reverse-engineer your binaries, and RASP catches exploit attempts post-deployment when static analysis fails. Skip this if your primary concern is web API or backend infrastructure security; the tool's strength is defending compiled mobile binaries, not distributed systems or cloud-native workloads.
Runtime app security platform for ADR, data flow tracking, and threat modeling.
App hardening platform with RASP, obfuscation, and threat monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Alma Platform vs Digital.ai Application Security for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Alma Platform: Runtime app security platform for ADR, data flow tracking, and threat modeling. built by Alma Security. Core capabilities include Auto-discovery and inventory of microservices, APIs, databases, and third-party secrets at runtime, Dynamic threat modeling across APIs, microservices, identities, queues, and databases, Application behavioral profiling for egress, ingress, and secrets..
Digital.ai Application Security: App hardening platform with RASP, obfuscation, and threat monitoring. built by Digital.ai. Core capabilities include Mobile, web, and desktop application hardening, Code obfuscation for static analysis resistance, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alma Platform differentiates with Auto-discovery and inventory of microservices, APIs, databases, and third-party secrets at runtime, Dynamic threat modeling across APIs, microservices, identities, queues, and databases, Application behavioral profiling for egress, ingress, and secrets. Digital.ai Application Security differentiates with Mobile, web, and desktop application hardening, Code obfuscation for static analysis resistance, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP).
Alma Platform is developed by Alma Security. Digital.ai Application Security is developed by Digital.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alma Platform and Digital.ai Application Security serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both are Runtime Application Self-Protection tools, both cover App Security, Runtime Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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