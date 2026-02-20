Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

Netcraft Credential Baiting: Tracks criminal use of honeypot credentials to monitor fraud activities. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Honeypot credential deployment and tracking, Criminal login activity monitoring, IP address and device tracking across login attempts..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.