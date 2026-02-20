Phishing Catcher

Brand protection teams with lean budgets and strong technical depth should run Phishing Catcher for early detection of lookalike domains before they're weaponized; monitoring Certificate Transparency logs catches suspicious registrations within minutes of issuance, which outpaces most commercial phishing feeds. The 1,757 GitHub stars and active community maintenance mean you're inheriting a tool that actually gets used. Skip this if your team lacks the infrastructure to ingest API streams and act on alerts programmatically, or if you need pre-built integrations with your SIEM; Phishing Catcher is a detection feeder, not a response platform.