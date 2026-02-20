Mid-market and enterprise brands losing revenue to phishing and app store impersonation should start here; Allure Security Online Brand Protection combines AI-powered detection across 11+ social platforms and app stores with managed takedowns that actually remove content instead of just flagging it. The vendor monitors dark web and third-party app stores where competitors often stop looking, and its decoy credential injection actively degrades harvested data quality. Skip this if your brand threat is primarily internal,Allure is built for external-facing impersonation, not employee credential compromise or insider risk.

Pair Domains

Small businesses and startups protecting their brand identity on a budget should start with Pair Domains; the free tier eliminates the registration cost barrier that keeps many early-stage companies from securing defensive domains across major TLDs. The 24/7 support means you actually have someone to call when a domain renewal fails or DNS breaks, which matters when your entire web presence depends on it. Skip this if you need advanced threat intelligence feeds or automated takedown workflows; Pair Domains is registration and hosting, not brand monitoring or enforcement.