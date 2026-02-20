Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Netcraft Credential Baiting: Tracks criminal use of honeypot credentials to monitor fraud activities. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Honeypot credential deployment and tracking, Criminal login activity monitoring, IP address and device tracking across login attempts..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.