Mid-market and enterprise brands losing revenue to phishing and app store impersonation should start here; Allure Security Online Brand Protection combines AI-powered detection across 11+ social platforms and app stores with managed takedowns that actually remove content instead of just flagging it. The vendor monitors dark web and third-party app stores where competitors often stop looking, and its decoy credential injection actively degrades harvested data quality. Skip this if your brand threat is primarily internal,Allure is built for external-facing impersonation, not employee credential compromise or insider risk.

Darkscope Unknown

Startups and SMBs with limited security budgets should pick Darkscope Unknown to stop brand impersonation before it reaches customers; the tool monitors for lookalike domains and fraudulent accounts across the web at a price point that doesn't require enterprise headcount. Coverage maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection and analysis work, but there's no incident response automation built in, so you'll still need a manual workflow to take down counterfeits. Skip this if you need integrated takedown services or global legal coordination; Darkscope Unknown stops at identifying the threat.