Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Cyabra: AI platform detecting fake profiles, disinformation & deepfakes on social media. built by Cyabra. Core capabilities include Fake and inauthentic social media profile detection, Deepfake content detection, GenAI-generated content identification..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.