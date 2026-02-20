Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring: Managed dark web monitoring with human-vetted intelligence and actionable alerts. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Human-vetted, expert-curated dark web intelligence reports, Continuous data collection (~300,000 web pages/hour, 24/7/365) across 52 languages, Authenticated, account-level access to deep and dark web channels..

Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web source monitoring across forums, paste bins, Discord, Telegram, and ransomware sites, Automated crawler technology with CAPTCHA bypass and proxy support, Leaked credential and credit card discovery..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.