Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Allstar is a free application security posture management tool. Prime Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Prime Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams responsible for enforcing security policy across GitHub organizations should pick Allstar for its ability to catch violations before code reaches production; the free pricing and GitHub-native deployment mean you can start blocking dangerous patterns without procurement cycles. With 1,393 stars and active use at scale, the community has validated that its policy-as-code enforcement actually prevents common misconfigurations like unprotected branches and overpermissioned secrets. Skip this if your repositories live outside GitHub or you need detailed audit trails and remediation workflows; Allstar is a gatekeeper, not a forensics tool.
Development teams embedded in Jira and GitHub workflows should adopt Prime Security Platform to catch architectural flaws before code lands, not after deployment. Its Security Context Graph persists design decisions across sprints and surfaces attack patterns against real threat behaviors, addressing the ID.RA gap most AppSec tools leave open. Skip this if your team needs runtime detection or policy enforcement; Prime is design-stage risk analysis, which means it prevents entire classes of problems rather than detecting them in production.
Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed.
AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis
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Common questions about comparing Allstar vs Prime Security Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Allstar: Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed..
Prime Security Platform: AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allstar is open-source with 1,393 GitHub stars. Prime Security Platform is developed by Prime Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allstar and Prime Security Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Policy. Key differences: Allstar is Free while Prime Security Platform is Commercial, Allstar is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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