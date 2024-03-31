Allstar: Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed..

Prime Security Platform: AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.