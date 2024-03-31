Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Allstar is a free application security posture management tool. Apiiro Secrets Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams responsible for enforcing security policy across GitHub organizations should pick Allstar for its ability to catch violations before code reaches production; the free pricing and GitHub-native deployment mean you can start blocking dangerous patterns without procurement cycles. With 1,393 stars and active use at scale, the community has validated that its policy-as-code enforcement actually prevents common misconfigurations like unprotected branches and overpermissioned secrets. Skip this if your repositories live outside GitHub or you need detailed audit trails and remediation workflows; Allstar is a gatekeeper, not a forensics tool.
Development teams and AppSec leaders who've been burned by exposed credentials in CI/CD pipelines will appreciate Apiiro Secrets Security's validation layer, which actually tests whether a detected secret still works instead of flagging every find as critical noise. The tool's risk-based prioritization using context correlation cuts false positives significantly, and continuous monitoring across codebases and pipelines covers both ID.RA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0 where most secrets tools fall short. Skip this if your organization needs integrated SAST or container scanning; Apiiro is purposefully narrow on secrets detection and remediation, not a platform play.
Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed.
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Allstar vs Apiiro Secrets Security for your application security posture management needs.
Allstar: Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed..
Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allstar is open-source with 1,393 GitHub stars. Apiiro Secrets Security is developed by Apiiro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allstar and Apiiro Secrets Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Allstar is Free while Apiiro Secrets Security is Commercial, Allstar is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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