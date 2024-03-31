Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Allstar is a free application security posture management tool. Apiiro IaC Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams responsible for enforcing security policy across GitHub organizations should pick Allstar for its ability to catch violations before code reaches production; the free pricing and GitHub-native deployment mean you can start blocking dangerous patterns without procurement cycles. With 1,393 stars and active use at scale, the community has validated that its policy-as-code enforcement actually prevents common misconfigurations like unprotected branches and overpermissioned secrets. Skip this if your repositories live outside GitHub or you need detailed audit trails and remediation workflows; Allstar is a gatekeeper, not a forensics tool.
Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed.
IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance
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Common questions about comparing Allstar vs Apiiro IaC Security for your application security posture management needs.
Allstar: Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed..
Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allstar is open-source with 1,393 GitHub stars. Apiiro IaC Security is developed by Apiiro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allstar and Apiiro IaC Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Allstar is Free while Apiiro IaC Security is Commercial, Allstar is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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