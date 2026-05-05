Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allseek is a free penetration testing tool by Allseek. hakrawler is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters who need fast endpoint discovery during reconnaissance should start with hakrawler; it crawls web applications an order of magnitude quicker than manual mapping, with 4,841 GitHub stars reflecting sustained adoption by practitioners who run it continuously across engagement kickoffs. The tool's speed comes from its parallelized crawling architecture, which surfaces forgotten endpoints and asset exposure before deeper testing begins. Skip this if your mandate is vulnerability scoring or compliance reporting; hakrawler is reconnaissance-only, and you'll need separate tools for exploitation and risk quantification.
Open-source autonomous penetration testing platform.
A fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets within web applications during security reconnaissance.
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Common questions about comparing Allseek vs hakrawler for your penetration testing needs.
Allseek: Open-source autonomous penetration testing platform. built by Allseek. Core capabilities include Autonomous penetration testing execution, Open-source codebase..
hakrawler: A fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets within web applications during security reconnaissance..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allseek is developed by Allseek. hakrawler is open-source with 4,841 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allseek and hakrawler serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: hakrawler is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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