hakrawler

Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters who need fast endpoint discovery during reconnaissance should start with hakrawler; it crawls web applications an order of magnitude quicker than manual mapping, with 4,841 GitHub stars reflecting sustained adoption by practitioners who run it continuously across engagement kickoffs. The tool's speed comes from its parallelized crawling architecture, which surfaces forgotten endpoints and asset exposure before deeper testing begins. Skip this if your mandate is vulnerability scoring or compliance reporting; hakrawler is reconnaissance-only, and you'll need separate tools for exploitation and risk quantification.