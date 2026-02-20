Allot Secure: CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Network-based threat protection and content filtering (NetworkSecure), CPE-based office traffic protection via lightweight agent (BusinessSecure), Device-level endpoint protection for remote workers (EndpointSecure)..

Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.