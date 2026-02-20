Allot Secure: CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Network-based threat protection and content filtering (NetworkSecure), CPE-based office traffic protection via lightweight agent (BusinessSecure), Device-level endpoint protection for remote workers (EndpointSecure)..

BLOKWORX SNPR: Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 US-based SOC monitoring and incident response, Firewall event monitoring, alerting, and reporting, Secure remote access via GlobalProtect VPN..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.