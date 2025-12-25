Allgress Vendor Management Solution is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Allgress. Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Apptega. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Allgress Vendor Management Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will see the fastest ROI from Allgress Vendor Management Solution because its automated assessment engine cuts vendor onboarding from weeks to days without manual questionnaire wrestling. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain controls and includes continuous monitoring with risk scorecards that actually get board buy-in, not just another dashboard. Skip this if your vendor landscape is under 30 active relationships or if you need integrated vendor breach notification; Allgress assumes you're already past the "do we need VRM" question.
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get the most from Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager because it actually closes the loop between assessment and remediation instead of just collecting risk scores. Its weighted scoring and built-in remediation tracking tie vendor risk directly to your internal risk register, which means your executives see the connection between third-party exposure and organizational posture. Skip this if you need deep technical threat intelligence on vendors or real-time supply chain monitoring; Apptega is assessment and governance automation, not continuous monitoring.
Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform
Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Vendor Management Solution vs Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager for your third-party risk management needs.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution: Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Customizable survey questions with response scoring..
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager: Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform. built by Apptega. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated questionnaire distribution and collection, Weighted scoring across vendor responses, Pre-built and custom questionnaire templates..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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