Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple compliance frameworks simultaneously should pick Allgress Compliance Module for its cross-framework mapping and evidence inheritance, which cuts the busy work of re-documenting the same control across FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, and ISO standards. The centralized artifact repository and automated attestation workflows compress what typically takes weeks of spreadsheet wrangling into a few days. Skip this if your organization runs a single compliance regime or relies heavily on your auditor to drive the assessment process; the tool's value scales with framework complexity and internal governance maturity.