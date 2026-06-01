Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allentis Network Diode (Tapics) is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Allentis. Garland Technology P10GSFP+A Data Diode TAP is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Garland Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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Hardware network diode enforcing unidirectional data transfer for OT/ICS isolation.
Hardware data diode TAP enforcing unidirectional 1G/10G network traffic flow.
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Common questions about comparing Allentis Network Diode (Tapics) vs Garland Technology P10GSFP+A Data Diode TAP for your ot network segmentation needs.
Allentis Network Diode (Tapics): Hardware network diode enforcing unidirectional data transfer for OT/ICS isolation. built by Allentis. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer enforcement at hardware level, Optical diode variant supporting 1 to 10 Gbps throughput, Supports multimode and singlemode fiber optic connections..
Garland Technology P10GSFP+A Data Diode TAP: Hardware data diode TAP enforcing unidirectional 1G/10G network traffic flow. built by Garland Technology. Core capabilities include 4 SFP+ ports configurable for 1G or 10G speeds, Physical hardware separation enforcing unidirectional traffic flow, Five DIP switch-configurable modes: Breakout, Aggregation, 2x2 SPAN Aggregation, 1x3 SPAN Regeneration, and 3x1 SPAN Aggregation..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allentis Network Diode (Tapics) differentiates with Unidirectional data transfer enforcement at hardware level, Optical diode variant supporting 1 to 10 Gbps throughput, Supports multimode and singlemode fiber optic connections. Garland Technology P10GSFP+A Data Diode TAP differentiates with 4 SFP+ ports configurable for 1G or 10G speeds, Physical hardware separation enforcing unidirectional traffic flow, Five DIP switch-configurable modes: Breakout, Aggregation, 2x2 SPAN Aggregation, 1x3 SPAN Regeneration, and 3x1 SPAN Aggregation.
Allentis Network Diode (Tapics) is developed by Allentis. Garland Technology P10GSFP+A Data Diode TAP is developed by Garland Technology. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allentis Network Diode (Tapics) and Garland Technology P10GSFP+A Data Diode TAP serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both cover Hardware, Network Segmentation, Critical Infrastructure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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