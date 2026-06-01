Allentis Network Diode (Tapics): Hardware network diode enforcing unidirectional data transfer for OT/ICS isolation. built by Allentis. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer enforcement at hardware level, Optical diode variant supporting 1 to 10 Gbps throughput, Supports multimode and singlemode fiber optic connections..

Garland Technology P10GSFP+A Data Diode TAP: Hardware data diode TAP enforcing unidirectional 1G/10G network traffic flow. built by Garland Technology. Core capabilities include 4 SFP+ ports configurable for 1G or 10G speeds, Physical hardware separation enforcing unidirectional traffic flow, Five DIP switch-configurable modes: Breakout, Aggregation, 2x2 SPAN Aggregation, 1x3 SPAN Regeneration, and 3x1 SPAN Aggregation..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.