Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..

SecureCo Stealth: Network obfuscation platform that conceals endpoints and camouflages data. built by SecureCo. Core capabilities include Network endpoint concealment using patented rendezvous technology, Moving target defense over global mesh network, Data transit anonymization and pattern obfuscation..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.