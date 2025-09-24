Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Alkira. SecureCo Stealth is a commercial zero trust network access tool by SecureCo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing perimeter-based network access with identity controls will see immediate value in Alkira Zero Trust Network Access, particularly when consolidating access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform's continuous authentication and real-time behavior monitoring directly address NIST PR.AA requirements without requiring parallel legacy infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs app-layer threat detection or behavioral analytics beyond access decisions; Alkira focuses strictly on the access gate, not what happens after users or services pass through it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting distributed infrastructure across multiple clouds and data centers will get the most from SecureCo Stealth, which uses moving target defense to make endpoints unpredictable rather than just encrypted. The hybrid deployment model and SD tunnel connectivity between disparate environments means you're not ripping out existing network segmentation to implement it. Skip this if your threat model centers on insider risk or data exfiltration detection; SecureCo Stealth prioritizes concealment and access control over the continuous monitoring and forensic visibility you'd need for those problems.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
Network obfuscation platform that conceals endpoints and camouflages data
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Common questions about comparing Alkira Zero Trust Network Access vs SecureCo Stealth for your zero trust network access needs.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..
SecureCo Stealth: Network obfuscation platform that conceals endpoints and camouflages data. built by SecureCo. Core capabilities include Network endpoint concealment using patented rendezvous technology, Moving target defense over global mesh network, Data transit anonymization and pattern obfuscation..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access differentiates with Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity. SecureCo Stealth differentiates with Network endpoint concealment using patented rendezvous technology, Moving target defense over global mesh network, Data transit anonymization and pattern obfuscation.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access is developed by Alkira. SecureCo Stealth is developed by SecureCo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access and SecureCo Stealth serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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