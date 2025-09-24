Alkira Zero Trust Network Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Alkira. Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Aviatrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing perimeter-based network access with identity controls will see immediate value in Alkira Zero Trust Network Access, particularly when consolidating access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform's continuous authentication and real-time behavior monitoring directly address NIST PR.AA requirements without requiring parallel legacy infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs app-layer threat detection or behavioral analytics beyond access decisions; Alkira focuses strictly on the access gate, not what happens after users or services pass through it.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads
Enterprise security teams managing multicloud infrastructure will get the most from Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads because it enforces microsegmentation without requiring network redesign, letting you implement zero trust at scale without the operational chaos that typically follows. The product covers PR.AA and PR.IR across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously, with inline encryption and SmartGroups that actually adapt to workload changes instead of forcing manual policy rewrites. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud or prioritizes detection over access control; Aviatrix tilts heavily toward preventing lateral movement and assumes you have the infrastructure complexity to justify the investment.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless
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Common questions about comparing Alkira Zero Trust Network Access vs Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads for your zero trust network access needs.
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps. built by Alkira. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control, App-to-app security, User-to-app connectivity..
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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