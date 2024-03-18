Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

Alterix

Teams managing multiple SIEMs or migrating detection logic between platforms will find Alterix valuable for the mechanical task of converting Sigma and Yara rules without rewriting them from scratch. The free price point and GitHub availability mean zero friction for testing whether the conversion quality meets your standards before committing engineering time. Skip this if your organization has settled on a single SIEM with native rule support or if you need human-validated detections; Alterix handles syntax translation, not threat intelligence or rule tuning.